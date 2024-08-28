BOSTON (WHDH) - The Raising Cane’s fast food chain celebrated its golden 28th birthday Wednesday by opening its 828th store on Aug. 28 with help from Boston sports stars Jrue Holiday and David Ortiz.

The store is located in downtown Boston and features a series of one-of-a-kind gold finishes.

Speaking during Wednesday’s grand opening celebration, both Ortiz and Holiday admired the bling.

“Gold is my thing,” Ortiz said, showing the familiar gold chain he was wearing. “…Can’t go no better than that.”

“Just seeing all this gold, it’s a bit overwhelming,” Holiday said.

Raising Cane’s opened its first location in Louisiana in 1996. The chain now has six locations in Massachusetts, with another restaurant scheduled to open soon in Medford.

On Wednesday, Ortiz and Holiday said bringing a new Cane’s location to the heart of Boston was important.

Both stars said they also love immersing themselves in the community.

“I’m so glad that I played in Boston,” Ortiz said, “because the fans in Boston got the best out of me…I learned while I played here that I had to get prepared to give my best everyday.”

Raising Cane’s fans waited in a long line outside the new location on Arch Street to check out the restaurant.

As they made their appearance, Holiday and Ortiz sent love to the people of Boston.

“Boston is a great city,” Ortiz said. “You can see the citizens and fans, how they support everything that gets to be well done here. Enjoy!”

The Downtown Boston Improvement District said the new Raising Cane’s location is a great commitment to the area.

While opening its new location, Raising Cane’s said it also plans to give back $28M to local communities throughout the coming year.

