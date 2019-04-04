David Ortiz, Mayor Walsh, JetBlue team up to donate 50K Red Sox hats to Boston students

BOSTON (WHDH) - Retired slugger David Ortiz surprised students at the Sarah Greenwood School in Dorchester on Thursday as Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the Boston Red Sox, and JetBlue teamed up to launch a city-wide donation of Red Sox hats to over 50,000 Boston Public Schools students and staff.

The donation, which is part of the club’s “Calling All Kids” program to connect baseball to the next generation of fans, is a joint effort between the Red Sox and JetBlue.

“We’re grateful for them,” Walsh said of the Red Sox. “They’re a great partner in the city.”

The event marked the third year in a row that Red Sox hats have been distributed to students at 104 Boston Public Schools.

“The kids are the future,” Ortiz said. “I’m always down to go to hospitals, schools, and stuff like that to let them know that we’re here for them.”

Wally and Tessie, the team’s Green Monster mascots, were also on hand for the event.

