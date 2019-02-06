David Ortiz puts Weston home on the market

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is selling his Weston home and it could be yours for $6.3 million.

The former designated hitter’s 8,586-foot home comes complete with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an outdoor pool and hot tub, a gym, wine cellar, and even a barbershop with Dominican and U.S. flags.

His real estate agent, Paul Colleary, gave 7News a tour Tuesday.

“This way. We’re going to the kitchen. They say kitchens sell houses and that’s what we’re trying to do is sell Big Papi’s house,” he said.

The home theater, which pays homage to Fenway Park, features wood from an old bowling alley in the ballpark that Babe Ruth used to play one.

Fenway’s architects also helped design window boxes with bricks similar to those at the ballpark for inside the theater.

The Ortiz family has always considered this home, located at 16 Driftwood Lane, a good luck charm.

“In 2007, he bought the house in March,” Colleary said. “In late October, they won the world series. I know that energy lives here in this house, and it will be passed forward to the next owners, too.”

Those interested in the property can contact Dream Realty.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)