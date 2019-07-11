David Ortiz recovering after 3rd surgery following complications from gunshot wound

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox slugger David Oritz is recovering after undergoing a third surgery following complications resulting from a gunshot wound he suffered in a shooting last month in the Dominican Republic.

In a statement issued by the team on behalf of Ortiz’s wife, she confirmed that the Red Sox legend had undergone a third surgery at Mass. General Hospital in Boston.

“Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound,” the statement read. “The operation was performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General Hospital. David is recovering well and is in good spirits. We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time.”

