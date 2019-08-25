David Ortiz shares first photo since being shot in June

David Ortiz shared the first photo of himself since recovering from being shot in the Dominican Republic in June, as he celebrated dropping his daughter off at college.

“Good luck with everything and remember to be great. You have to bring the best out of you everyday,” Ortiz wrote in the Instagram posts of him and his daughters.

Ortiz was shot at a bar in Santo Domingo and underwent multiple surgeries as Mass General Hospital. He was released about seven weeks after the shooting.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and police say Ortiz was not the intended target.

