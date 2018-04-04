David Ortiz surprises students in Boston, hands out Red Sox hats

BOSTON (WHDH) - Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz surprised students at the Hurley K-8 School in Boston Wednesday as Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Superintendent Tommy Chang and Red Sox officials announced the launch of a city-wide donation of baseball hats.

Big Papi was the surprise guest for the celebration at the South End school that also featured appearances from Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy, Red Sox Foundation Board Member Linda Henry, and Sox mascots Wally and Tessie.

The donation of Red Sox hats to more than 45,000 BPS students and the staff is part of the club’s “Calling All Kids” campaign, which is aimed at connecting baseball to the next generation of fans.

The “Calling All Kids” campaign, organized in connection with JetBlue, will provide Red Sox hats to kindergarten through 8th-grade students at 104 public schools in Boston.

