David Ortiz takes first steps after undergoing 2nd surgery at MGH

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz took his first steps Tuesday after undergoing a second surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital to fix injuries he suffered when he was ambushed and shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Ortiz walked for a bit at the hospital with his wife, Tiffany, and their children by his side, CNN reported.

The 43-year-old underwent successful surgery at the hospital after an air ambulance was sent to the island by the Red Sox to bring him back to Boston.

Doctors in Santo Domingo removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestines in the hours following the shooting at Dial Bar and Lounge.

In a statement, Tiffany Ortiz said her husband was “stable, awake, and resting comfortably.”

The statement continued,” On behalf of me and my family, I want to thank John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and the Boston Red Sox for all that they are doing for David and our family, as well as Dr. Larry Ronan and the amazing staff at Massachusetts General Hospital.”

Tiffany Ortiz also thanked fans for “the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time.”

Ortiz is expected to remain in the ICU “for the next several days.”

One person has since been taken into custody in connection with the shooting on a charge of being an accomplice to attempted murder. A second suspect remains at large.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

The former slugger, affectionately known as Big Papi, won three World Series titles with the Red Sox and clubbed countless clutch home runs.

