David Ortiz to deliver Regis College commencement address

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman smiles as she walks off the mound with former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, wearing a "GIRL POWER" t-shirt, during ceremonies prior to a home opener baseball game between the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz will serve as the 2019 commencement speaker for Regis College in Weston, the school announced Wednesday.

Regis President Antoinette Hays says the college will bestow an honorary degree in recognition of the slugger’s accomplishments on the field as one of the most prolific hitters in history. Ortiz will also be recognized for his off-the-field contributions through the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.

“David may be known for his heroics on the baseball diamond, but his steadfast commitment to improving the lives of children suffering with severe, critical cardiac conditions in the Dominican Republic and New England are life-saving,” Hays said in a press release. “We are honored to have David as our 2019 commencement speaker.”

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera is also slated to address graduates and receive an honorary degree for his leadership that has been critical to the continued relief efforts after the Columbia Gas explosions.

“Mayor Rivera’s stalwart leadership is an inspiration to his city and to all of those who face adversity,” Hays said. “His story of being a first-generation American college graduate and his commitment to education is reflective of many of our students’ experiences.”

Commencement ceremonies for Regis College will be held at the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in Boston on May 11.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)