QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Prominent sports figures are voicing their opinions on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s future as he approaches free agency.

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, former Patriots cornerback Ty Law and New Orlean Saints quarterback Drew Brees got together in Quincy on Thursday for the 7th annual “Saving by Shaving” event to raise funds for pediatric research and treatments at Boston Children’s Hospital. A check for $7 million was presented to the hospital.

RELATED: Gronkowski, Light weigh in on Brady’s future with New England Patriots

When asked about their thoughts on Brady’s future in the National Football League, Ortiz exclaimed that the Patriots need to “pay the man.”

Law responded to Ortiz by saying, “Absolutely but I think it really goes beyond money for Tom right now. Everyone knows he’s not hurting for anything like that. It’s whatever’s going on internally.”

Brees added that Brady is looking to do what’s best for him and what can lead him to more championships.

“I’m not playing because I’m just trying to hang on. Tom’s not playing just because he’s trying to hang on for a few more years. We’re trying to win championships,” he said. “That’s what we’re about and so regardless of what happens, you know the decision is being made in the best interest for him and his ability to go on and accomplish what he’s trying to accomplish.”

The Saints quarterback continued that no matter where Brady chooses to go, the fans of New England should show him respect.

“If he does end up leaving the New England Patriots, that guy devoted 20 years of his life and his career to Boston — six championships; did something that’s unprecedented — so he deserves to be admired, respected and a tremendous amount of gratitude for those contributions and that sacrifice, regardless of what happens,” he said. “But I think, would it be weird for all of us to see him in a different jersey? Yeah, it would be weird.”

Brady’s current contract with New England is up on March 17.

If he can’t reach an extension with the Patriots by then, he’ll become a free agent the next day for the first time in his career.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)