David Ortiz upgraded to ‘good condition’ as he recovers at MGH in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been upgraded to good condition at Massachusett General Hospital in Boston as he recovers from a gunshot wound he suffered during a murder attempt in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, announced the upgrade Tuesday in a statement issued on her behalf by the Boston Red Sox.

“This morning, David’s condition was upgraded to ‘good’ by his doctors and he continues to make progress with his recovery in the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital,” the statement read. “We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston. David’s journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time.”

RELATED: Dominican authorities identify man suspects of paying David Ortiz hitmen

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)