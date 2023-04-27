BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox legend David Ortiz made a special visit to a fan in the hospital earlier this month, boosting spirits for a 19-year-old recovering from a recent procedure.

Megan Hebert suffered a serious knee injury after playing soccer and participating in dance programs in 2017 and has had a long road to recovery with 18 surgeries in recent years.

She was recovering from her most recent procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital when Ortiz himself dropped by the pediatric ward to say “hello” and pass out shirts.

Hebert caught her interaction with Ortiz on camera.

“Hey what’s happening, this is Big Papi right here hanging out with my girl Megan,” Ortiz said in the video. “She’s about to get this thing done the right way and go back and play soccer, so, good luck to you.”

Hebert said the interaction was an amazing opportunity to meet Ortiz, especially as she goes through a tough time.

“I’ve definitely felt defeated,” she said. “Having 18 surgeries by the age of 19, it seems like I’ve had no break, I guess you could say.”

“So, seeing Big Papi, I was like ‘This almost seems like it was all worth it,’” Hebert continued. It gave me a sense of purpose of why I’m going through all of it.”

Hebert said she is hopeful she will make a full recovery.

In the meantime, she said she wishes she got a picture of herself with Ortiz.

