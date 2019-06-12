David Ortiz’s wife says he’s ‘able to sit up, take some steps’ as he recovers at MGH

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz is now able to sit up and has taken some steps as he continues to recover from surgery to treat a gunshot wound at Massachusett General Hospital in Boston, his wife, Tiffany, announced in a statement issued on her behalf by the Boston Red Sox.

“David continues to recuperate today in the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital under the direction of treating trauma surgeon Dr. David King. Yesterday and this morning, David was able to sit up as well as take some steps,” the statement read. “His condition is guarded and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress towards recovery.”

The statement continued, “My family and I again want to thank everyone for their endless love and well wishes, and still ask for privacy while David continues to heal.”

The statement was issued after several people were detained in connection the shooting, a spokesperson for the Dominican Republic National Police told 7News Wednesday morning.

One suspect, 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, faced a judge Tuesday night on a charge of accomplice to attempted murder.

