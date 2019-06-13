David Ortiz’s wife thanks ‘selfless’ man who drove husband to hospital, ‘amazing’ surgeons

BOSTON (WHDH) - David Ortiz’s wife issued a statement Thursday thanking the “selfless” man who drove her husband to the hospital and the “amazing” medical team who cared for him as he continues to recover from surgery to treat a gunshot wound at Massachusett General Hospital in Boston.

Eliezer Salvador, who was at the scene, said the gunman said nothing, just fired once. Salvador then drove a wounded Ortiz to the hospital, telling reporters they had a brief conversation in the car as he urged the baseball great to stay calm and breathe.

“I want to take this opportunity to offer our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Eliezer Salvador, owner of Presidente Sports, for your quick thinking and swift action on Sunday night,” Tiffany Ortiz said. “Your heroism and selflessness were the first steps to ensuring David could get the urgent care he required. For that, we are eternally grateful.”

Doctors removed part of Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine

The statement continued, “To the amazing surgeons, medical team, and staff at the Abel González Clinic in the Dominican Republic, there are no words to express our gratitude for the amazing care you provided. Without you, our story could have had a tragic ending. You will forever be our guardian angels.”

Tiffany also said that her husband is still being monitored in the surgical intensive care unit

“He continues to heal and make progress. David will continue to recover in the ICU,” she said.

The longtime Red Sox slugger has taken some steps at the hospital and has been able to sit up.

Ortiz was ambushed and shot in the back at a popular Santo Domingo bar Sunday night.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

