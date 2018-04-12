David Price on early exit vs. Yankees: ‘My hand never really warmed up’

BOSTON (WHDH) - David Price was pulled from a start Wednesday night against the New York Yankees after experiencing a tingling sensation in his left hand.

In just one inning of work, the Red Sox southpaw was tagged for four runs and three hits, including a home run to Gary Sanchez. Price was seen shaking his hand during the inning. After disappearing into the team’s clubhouse, he did not return for the second inning.

“My hand never really warmed up,” Price said when asked about the tingling sensation. “I had no pain. I have no pain.”

First-year manager Alex Cora says he’s not sure if the 40-degree temperatures are to blame for Price’s early departure or if there’s an underlying injury.

“We don’t know if it was the cold weather or if there was an issue there, but he couldn’t grip the ball,” Cora told reporters after the game.

Price, 32, is slated to undergo an MRI on Thursday, but Cora believes the veteran will be “fine.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)