David Price says he will not opt out of his contract with Red Sox, will stay in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Boston Red Sox World Series hero David Price said before Wednesday’s championship parade that he will not opt out of his contract and return to the club in 2019.

“I’m opting in,” Price told reporters. “I’m not going anywhere. I want to win here. We did that this year and I want to do it again.”

Price earned his first three career postseason wins during Boston’s run to a fourth World Series title in 15 years, defeating the Astros and the Dodgers on two occasions.

The 33-year-old lefty tossed seven innings and struck out five batters while allowing just one run in Game 5 of the World Series-clinching win over the Los Angeles.

Nathan Eovaldi, Craig Kimbrel, and Steve Pearce are set to hit free agency. Price says he hopes Boston can find a way to resign them.

“We want to be able to keep as many guys here as we can,” he said. “We had a very good team this year and we want to continue on with that trend.”

Price says he never once considered opting out, saying he came to Boston “to win” championships.

Price had a player option that he had to pick up by midnight. He is set to earn $127 million over the next four seasons.

