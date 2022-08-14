BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after thousands of gallons of water streamed through the Boston Common, cleanup crews were still hard at work on Sunday to repair the damage of a water main break.

Several areas of the common, as well as the Public Garden, were flooded after the water main broke near Boylston and Charles Street shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to officials, the onrush of water washed away underground dirt and debris, causing the sidewalk to buckle and crack.

Heavy machinery was brought in Saturday to help clear the area. An effort that pedestrians are grateful for.

“I’m glad the work is getting done and they’re taking the time to do it because that looks like it could be a real risk hazard. Somebody falling. There’s a lot of people here in the Commons,” Eric Pagan told 7NEWS.

Sections of the Common were still cornered off by yellow tape Sunday morning as hoses worked to disperse the underground water. According to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, the construction machinery was brought in to locate the burst water main and make repairs.

Officials told 7NEWS that once the water main is restored to service, the area will have to be repaved.

The main was originally installed in the 1800’s and has not seen any upgrades since the 1980s.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)