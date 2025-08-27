BOSTON (WHDH) - Day two of Michael Proctor’s civil service hearing wrapped up on Wednesday.

Proctor, the former state police detective who helped lead the Karen Read investigation, is fighting to get his job back.

The hearing Wednesday got heated with the commissioner repeatedly asking attorneys to stop talking over one another.

Proctor was dismissed in March. His attorney’s continued cross examining the state police investigator who led the internal affairs review.

They argue his firing was for political reasons, predetermined and rushed, pointing out that Lieutenant Kevin Dwyer drafted a dozen recommendations before interviewing Proctor and firing him for unsatisfactory performance.

Proctor’s attorney was trying to show that Proctor didn’t violate any policy regarding text messages sent on his personal phone to friends and family.

But, the state investigator said what he shared about details of the investigation like arresting Karen Read do violate policy, no matter what kind of phone, personal or work.

“Did Michael Proctor deny any authenticity in these texts?” Dwyer was asked.

“He did not,” Dwyer responded.

“In his interview?”

“He did not,” Dwyer responded.

“At the trial?”

“He did not,” Dwyer responded.

“Did you find him to be untruthful in anyway?”

“I did not,” Dwyer responded.

During Read’s first trial, Proctor’s vulgar texts about Read were read aloud.

“The focus of my investigation wasn’t that Trooper Proctor was advising people, it was the fact that the information he shared he should not have shared,” Dwyer said.

