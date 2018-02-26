CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A teacher’s strike is keeping public schools closed for a third day in West Virginia.

The state Department of Education’s website shows all school districts are closed in all 55 counties Monday morning.

Gov. Jim Justice has signed teacher pay raises of 2 percent next year and 1 percent the following two years. But West Virginia’s teacher pay ranks 48th in the nation, and teachers say the wage increases are too stingy. They also complain about higher health care costs.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said thousands of teachers are returning to the state Capitol in Charleston Monday to raise pressure on the Legislature and governor.

