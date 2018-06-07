Day after public plea, missing wheelchair returned to Malden man

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Malden man’s missing wheelchair was returned Thursday, one day after he made a public plea for help in tracking it down, police said.

James Norris, 32, was getting ready to head to the gym Wednesday when he went outside and found his wheelchair missing.

Norris says he’s stored it in the same spot next to his railing for more than three years and has never had an issue.

Norris suffers from cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair since he was very young.

“Please just bring it back. No questions asked. I won’t file any charges. Just bring it back,” Norris said.

Malden police announced Thursday afternoon that the matter has been resolved.

