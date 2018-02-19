MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis day care owner has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a toddler in her home.

Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia entered the plea to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation of a vehicle for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan.

The criminal complaint says a father was dropping off his son at the home in November 2016 when Karia led him toward the basement, where he saw the toddler hanging from a noose. He released the child and fled with him. The 16-month-old boy survived.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Karia told a judge Thursday she had been struggling with mental health issues in the weeks before the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)