BOSTON (WHDH) - he Juneteenth celebration is officially underway in Boston after officials raised the Juneteenth flag outside of City Hall early Friday morning, just one of many ways communities are recognizing the new federal holiday.

This comes after President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday establishing the new federal holiday, Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorating the end of slavery, saying he believes it will go down as one of the greatest honors he has as president. This is the first year the holiday is being recognized by the city, the state, and the federal government.

Hundreds gathered in Nubian Square in honor of the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery in the US.

“I think being here the energy is amazing. I’m glad that right now it’s bringing national attention to this day, what it’s meant for Black people all over the world. I’m glad that there is now some national reverence to go with it,” Petrina Martin Cherry said.

City and state leaders joined the community in Roxbury for the inaugural event.

“Juneteenth being a state holiday, and a national holiday will force a reflection in the conversation about that stain and about that time and demand that we all recognize it, accept it, and work to right the terrible wrong that was done to so many,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

Mayor Kim Janey – Boston’s first Black mayor – said the holiday should be a call to action to continue the fight for equality from income to housing.

“This is a day to reflect, to remember the hardships, and to recommit ourselves to the work moving forward,” said Mayor Kim Janey. “It’s also a day where we can be joyful. We can be joyful about everything that we have overcome as a people.”

Enoch Woodhouse was one of only two people of color to work at City Hall 70-years-ago. For him, the holiday and the diversity within the city government shows that progress is possible even if it takes decades.

“You keep trying and eventually it will come to you. If you live long enough. I’m 94 going on 95. Yipee!,” he said.

The celebration will continue through the weekend and into Monday.

