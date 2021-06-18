BOSTON (WHDH) - The Juneteenth celebration is officially underway in Boston after officials raised the Juneteenth flag outside of City Hall early Friday morning, just one of many ways communities are recognizing the new federal holiday.

This comes after President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday establishing the new federal holiday, Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorating the end of slavery, saying he believes it will go down as one of the greatest honors he has as president. This is the first year the holiday is being recognized by the city, the state, and the federal government.

“This is a day to reflect, to remember the hardships, and to recommit ourselves to the work moving forward,” said Mayor Kim Janey. “It’s also a day where we can be joyful. We can be joyful about everything that we have overcome as a people.”

“We must ensure that our healthcare system and our welfare system are equitable and just,” added Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “That’s how we honor the true spirit of Juneteenth.”

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey on Friday virtually met with Black leaders to discuss what impact the new federal holiday has made.

“This is our freedom day. For those of us in the Black community, we have celebrated this day for over 155 years,” said NAACP Boston President Tanisha Sullivan. “It is a day of celebration, it’s a day of commemoration.”

The celebration will continue through the weekend and into Monday.

