Daycare operator facing murder charge in death of 2-year-old girl

(WHDH) — A daycare operator has reportedly been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl who passed away while in the suspect’s care last year.

Jessica Anne Cherry, 37, of Virginia, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Kaylee Thomas, according to a news release obtained by WAVY-TV.

Officers responding to Cherry’s in-home daycare in Norfolk on Aug. 18, 2020, found Thomas unresponsive, the news outlet reported.

Cherry was initially charged with attempted malicious wounding, abuse, neglect of a child, and child endangerment when she was arrested in September.

Authorities recently added the charge of second-degree murder after a medical examiner ruled Thomas’s death a homicide.

A Ring camera inside Cherry’s unlicensed daycare facility reportedly showed “horrific crimes” against other children just days before Thomas died.

Cherry is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

