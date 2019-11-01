Daylight saving time 2019: When to set your clocks back this weekend

(WHDH) — Daylight saving time ends this weekend and we’ll regain that hour of sleep we lost back in March. As the saying goes, it’s once again time to “fall back.”

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, you will need to turn your clocks back by one hour.

So where did daylight saving time actually come from? The initial idea of setting clocks ahead in the spring was presented as a way to help farmers with crops and harvesting.

Now, every state observes it except for Hawaii and most of Arizona.

A congressional act passed in 2007 extended daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.

Daylight saving time begins again on Sunday, March 10.

