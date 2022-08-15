BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Orange Line’s month-long shutdown looms closer, MBTA and state officials acknowledged the effect the disruption will have on riders and commuters, but professed the long term benefits the renovation of the Orange Line will have on the region.

“The loss of a major transit line is a transportation emergency and the city of Boston is bringing together resources from across city departments to support our community during this period,” said City of Boston’s Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge.

According to the MBTA, the Orange Line shutdown is scheduled for August 19 through September 18 in order to undergo crucial maintenance. With rail service out of the picture for a month, the MBTA will populate the Orange Line route with buses for commuters and travelers.

“It was a difficult decision but it was a decision that prioritized safety,” said MBTA general manager Steve Poftak. “It gives us the opportunity to do five years of work in a 30-day period.”

While commuters may be tempted to drive their own vehicles into the city in lieu of the buses, state officials advised against opting out of public transportation.

“I assure you that is not a good option and you should look to other transit options such as the commuter rail,” said Mass Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The City of Boston also repainted its’ bus lanes ahead of the shutdown in the hope to make navigation easier for its’ fleet of replacement buses.

While an arduous task, Governor Charlie Baker is confident that residents will have a much-improved Orange Line waiting for them on the other side of the shutdown.

“When this project is complete, Orange Line travelers will have a faster and more reliable ride. And the Orange Line car fleet will be made up almost exclusively of new vehicles.”

