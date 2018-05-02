(WHDH) — Days Inn is looking to pay a “sun-tern” $10,000 to travel to the sunniest places across the United States for a month, while snapping pictures along the way.

A creative, amateur photographer would take pictures varying from sunrise yoga in San Diego to a sunset sail in Miami. These photos would then be placed on the company’s website, social media channels and hotel walls.

Along with the $10,000 stipend, Days Inn said they will also pay for the sun-tern’s travel.

Those applying must be a U.S. resident and 21 years or older. The application requires the submission of an original outdoor photo and 100 words detailing why you’re the best person for the job.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)