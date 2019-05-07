Days Inn to pay ‘suntern’ $10,000 to travel world this summer

(WHDH) — Do you have a passion for travel, an eye for photography, and a love for storytelling? If so, Days Inn has the perfect summer job for you!

The hotel chain is looking to hire someone to fly overseas this summer as the brand’s “Suntern” and chronicle sunlit experiences in an official travel guide that will be featured on the hotel’s website and social media pages.

In addition to paid hotel and air accommodations, Days Inn says this year’s Suntern will receive a $150 daily travel stipend plus $10,000.

“For many Americans, bucket-list trips like the Days Inn Sunternship are purely aspirational, especially when student loan debt is at an all-time high and can impede travel budgets,” the hotel chain said in a press release. “Days Inn is here to help.”

The two-week-long assignment entails journaling and snapping sunny photos in destinations with Days Inn locations, such as the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, and Asia.

Days Inn shared the following job details:

Responsibilities

Travel to an international destination(s) for two weeks this summer.

Document your adventures in a travel journal and share your top things to do and see.

Capture as many sun-inspired photos as your camera roll can hold.

Qualifications

A bright, creative, aspiring writer and photographer.

At least 21 years old.

U.S. resident with a valid passport.

Open to new experiences, has a passion for travel and enjoys exploring new cultures.

The ability to travel abroad for two consecutive weeks in August 2019.

The Perks

$10,000 payday.

Paid hotel and economy air accommodations.

A $150 daily travel stipend, allowing you to explore your sunny destination(s) to the fullest.

Photos and journal excerpts featured on the brand’s website and social media channels.

Wyndham Rewards® Diamond membership.

A glowing recommendation from a Days Inn by Wyndham executive upon successful completion of the Sunternship.

Applications must be submitted by May 24. For information on how to apply, click here.

