Days into spring training, Red Sox Hall of Famer says starting pitchers look great

FORT MEYERS, FL (WHDH)- Just one player to go until the entire team is down in Florida getting ready for another Championship run.

While the Red Sox starting pitchers threw their first bullpen session outside, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez made the treck to Jet Blue Stadium Saturday to check on his former teammates, offer some tips and encouragement.

The former pitcher says that the pitchers are in such good condition, they could start the season now.

Manager Alex Cora disagreed saying they are not quite ready to start their 162 game run but, from what he has seen so far, he says he is impressed.

“They’re locked in,” Cora said. “They way they go about their business is impressive.

Since the team is only a few days into training, Cora says he only expects one thing from his players.

“That they are in one piece after they are done.”

The Sox are looking for a repeat of last year’s historic season, and another shot at the World Series trophy.

Veteran player Mookie Betts credited the team’s manager for changing the culture in the clubhouse and giving everyone the confidence they needed to become World Series Champions.

Looking forward, Betts said, “There is kind of a target on your back. Everyone is going to play their best ball against you. It is just your job to play yours.”

Position players are set to have their physicals Sunday before tomorrow’s first full team workout.

