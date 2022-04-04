BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday marks the beginning of the first full week of street sweeping in many Boston neighborhoods.

The city’s Daytime Neighborhood Street Cleaning program is slated to run through Nov. 30, 2022, in all neighborhoods except the North End, the South End, and Beacon Hill.

Bostonians can sign up to get “No-Tow” alerts to avoid missing scheduled street cleaning dates.

Cars found in violation of the street cleaning rules could be towed. Ticketing fines can also be pricey.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)