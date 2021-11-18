STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The annual holiday lights display at the Stone Zoo in Stoneham opens for the season on Friday.

The dazzling winter wonderland will take visitors on a one-way stroll through the zoo, along tree-lined paths lit by twinkling lights.

“Spanning the 26 acres of Stone Zoo, visitors will walk through the beautifully lit Yukon Creek and see black bears, a bald eagle, Canada lynx, arctic foxes, and even reindeer!” the zoo said in a news release. “Instagrammable opportunities abound, with hundreds of thousands of holiday lights creating the perfect backdrops for photos.”

Several large-scale lantern displays will also be set up around the zoo this year.

The lights will be on display from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 9. The zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Mrs. Claus will also be on hand to spread holiday cheer on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Advance online ticket purchase is required. For ticket information, visit www.stonezoo.org.

