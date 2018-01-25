DCF: Andover hockey coaches deprived players of water, food after losses

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Three Andover High School boys hockey coaches allegedly deprived their team of water and food following two separate losses, according to the Department of Children and Families.

Investigators have notified Principal Philip Conrad that they are looking into two reported incidents of possible neglect.

The following incidents are under review:

During a practice after the team lost a game, students were forced to do a punitive conditioning session where they were not allowed a water break.

After the team lost an away game and were on the road back to Andover, students were denied food as a punishment for losing.

Andover Public Schools is fully cooperating with the DCF investigation and will additionally conduct its own investigation following the conclusion of the investigation.

The three coaches have since been placed paid administrative leave.

