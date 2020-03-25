DCF employee tests positive for COVID-19, another undergoing testing

BOSTON (WHDH) - An employee for the Department of Children and Families has tested positive for coronavirus, another undergoing testing

Out of an abundance of caution, DCF immediately closed down the office the infected employee worked in and initiated a deep cleaning.

A second DCF office has also been closed for a deep cleaning after another employee reported feeling seriously ill and was tested for the coronavirus.

DCF has been in contact with the Department of Public Health and have been advised to tell employees to self-quarantine four two weeks after the last possible contact.

In a written statement, a DCF spokesperson said, “Child protection is an essential function of state government, and the Department of Children and Families continues to fulfill its commitment to the safety of the children in the Commonwealth while supporting the health and safety of our staff during this unprecedented public health crisis.”

