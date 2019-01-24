DCF investigating after 2-year-old girl found wandering alone in frigid cold in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The Department of Children and Families is investigating after a rideshare driver found a 2-year-old girl wandering alone outside in below freezing temperatures in Worcester early Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.

Officers responding to a report of a found child on Country Club Boulevard about 4:50 a.m. spoke with a Lyft driver who said the girl was borderline hypothermic and standing in snow when he found her around 3 a.m. in the Lincoln Village apartment complex, according to Worcester police.

The toddler was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. She was not injured.

Investigators believe the girl, who was being cared for by her grandmother, woke up in the middle of the night and figured out how to get out of the house.

She has since been released to her mother.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)