DCF, police investigating alleged mistreatment of elementary school students in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating allegations of inappropriate mistreatment of students at an elementary school in Randolph.

The Department of Children and Families and the Randolph Police Department were notified about the alleged mistreatment inside a John F. Kennedy Elementary School classroom after Interim Superintendent Thea Stovell says she received several complaints that were non-sexual in nature.

“These allegations are deeply concerning, and the District is taking prompt action to address this,” Stovell wrote in a statement. “Whenever there is an allegation that a teacher violates the trust and responsibility given to them by parents of the children placed in our care, we take this matter very seriously.”

The school district conducted an internal investigation and placed certain personnel, who have not been identified, on administrative leave pending the completion of the DCF and police investigations, Stovell added.

School officials, including the special education director and adjustment counselors, are available to meet with students and parents to address their questions and concerns.

