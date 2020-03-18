DCR announces closure of all state playgrounds, fitness areas due to coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Conservation and Recreation on Wednesday announced the closure of all state playgrounds and fitness areas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All playgrounds and fitness areas throughout the state parks system will be closed until April 1 to prevent the spread of the virus, officials said.

DCR managed bathroom facilities will also be closed for at least a week.

State parks across the Commonwealth will remain open at this time.

