BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Conservation and Recreation is warning the public about lion’s mane jellyfish that have been recently spotted at three Massachusetts beaches.

The jellyfish sightings occurred at the Nahant Beach Reservation in Nahant, Wollaston Beach in Quincy, and Carson Beach in Boston.

Purple flags have been posted at the beach to indicate the presence of the dangerous marine animals.

