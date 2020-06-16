DCR reopens spray decks, playgrounds, fitness areas for public use

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Tuesday that it has opened agency-managed spray decks, playgrounds, and fitness areas for public use in accordance with coronavirus safety standards issued by state officials for Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker reopening plan.

There will be periodic cleanings conducted on the spray decks, playgrounds, and fitness areas, according to DCR. There will also be posted signage providing visitors with guidance on how to safely use the facilities.

DCR says it is asking the public to adhere to the following guidelines when visiting the facilities and other state parks:

Minimize outdoor recreational time to limit potential exposure to COVID-19

Stay within solitary or small groups, and avoid gatherings of ten or more people

Practice social distancing of at least six feet between individuals

Wear a face mask or facial covering when social distancing cannot be practiced

Administer healthy personal hygiene, such as handwashing for at least 20 seconds

Participate in only non-contact recreational activities

Leave a park or facility if large gatherings begin to build

Stay home if ill, over 70, and/or part of a vulnerable population

DCR also recently opened agency-managed golf courses in Canton and Weston.

