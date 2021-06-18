SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenage girls were rescued from the rip current on Salisbury Beach on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene pulled the teens from the rip current about 100 yards off of the shore. The girls are OK, according to officials.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation sent out a recreational advisory following the rescue, warning the public of the dangerous rip currents at Salisbury Beach.

Lifeguards are currently on duty at Salisbury Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the statement released by DCR. Beginning on June 19, lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“DCR urges all visitors to coastal beaches to swim cautiously, within their skill limits, and try to use the buddy system whenever possible,” the statement said.

Anyone who gets caught in a rip current is advised to swim across the current, parallel to the shore.

