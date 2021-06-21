SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Following a number of recent drownings in New England, state officials are issuing a warning for swimmers.

A Department of Conservation and Recreation Rip Current Advisory is in effect for Salisbury and Horsneck beaches and warns people to use the buddy system while swimming, keep small children in very shallow water and do not fight the current.

“We’ve had days where we’ve had 84 rescues in a day,” said New Hampshire’s top lifeguard Patrick Murphy.

Murphy said nature can pull a nasty trick because rip currents are hidden in seemingly calm water which attracts families with younger children.

“When you see waves breaking, that’s a good area he said. “That’s an area that is going to bring that water to shore along with anybody that enters the water.”

With temperatures on the rise, so is the number of beachgoers. At Salisbury Beach, signs warn of the danger after rip currents have led to several rescues over the past week.

“We were on the beach and saw a lot happening and those poor life guards were running up and down like crazy,” said Dottie Martin who is renting a home nearby and saw one of the rescues.

The town of Salisbury now has life guards keeping watch up and down the beach seven days a week from 10:15 a.m. until 5:45 pm.

“We were just swimming over and the life guards let us know and told us to move more toward the right toward the pier,” said beachgoer Alexander Lipka who described himself as a confident swimmer.

“At first when the tide was higher, it was pretty rough, it was a strong current,” said Danika Burke. “But, other than that, the tide has gone out now and it’s a lot better.”

Dangerous rip currents can pop up at any place at any time.

A little over a week ago, at least eight people had to be rescued from the ocean in Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. There was also a false report of a swimmer in distress Monday in Seabrook.

