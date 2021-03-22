DC’s long-simmering statehood push begins in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of the District of Columbia’s quest for statehood believe the time is right to bring this long-simmering and racially charged issue to fruition. But Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s clashes with Republicans at a House hearing Monday made clear that the issue is far from settled, even with Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress.

With a new statehood bill working its way through Congress, outnumbered Republicans are marshaling their defenses — complaining about a Democratic power play, claiming statehood was never the intention of the country’s Founding Fathers, and insisting that Congress doesn’t even have the right to grant statehood to D.C.

Statehood would allow D.C. two senators and a fully voting member of the House. D.C. historically votes Democratic. Currently the District has one long-serving nonvoting delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton, who wrote the bill and says she has overwhelming support for it in the House.

“We dare to believe that D.C. statehood is on the horizon,” Norton said.

Bowser spent much of Monday’s four-hour hearing by the House oversight committee in a series of sometimes pointed exchanges with an array of Republican committee members.

Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia repeatedly interrupted Bowser’s answers, at one point saying, “You completely answered my question, so please don’t continue.”

Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin also interrupted Bowser’s responses, then told the committee chair he would change the subject because “she won’t answer this.”

Bowser heatedly replied, “SHE is happy to answer your question.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia sought to subvert the District’s “taxation without representation” slogan that adorns local license plates. He asked Bowser if District residents would be OK with the current situation if they didn’t have to pay federal taxes — similar to the residents of Puerto Rico or American Samoa.

“The District is proud to pay its fair share of taxes,” she said. “We’re not trying to shirk our responsibilities.”

Monday’s contentious hearing provided a preview of a debate that may come to dominate the national political discourse. The racially charged subtext was impossible to miss: Washington’s Black Lives Matter affiliate live-tweeted the hearing. The local BLM chapter is a longtime critic of Bowser, but found itself allied with her for the day, accusing Hice at one point of “grasping at racist straws.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., a committee member, noted that although D.C. is no longer majority Black, at 46%, it would immediately become the blackest state in the country. “D.C. statehood is a racial-justice issue,” she said.

Republicans on the panel leaned heavily on the testimony of Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Smith said Congress does have the authority to admit new states, but in his analysis this authority would be irrelevant for the unique case of Washington since the federal district was described and created in Article 1 of the Constitution itself. Therefore, Smith argued, the normal congressional route to statehood is invalid and it can only be achieved through a constitutional amendment.

Smith also argued that the Founding Fathers never wanted statehood for D.C. and always intended it to be a federal district under congressional oversight “to preserve the safety and security of the federal government.”

Multiple Republican legislators referenced the idea of retrocession — a proposal whereby most of the District would be reabsorbed back into Maryland. Both Bowser and Norton said that neither residents of Washington nor Maryland were interested in that.

Washington has long chafed under its relationship with Congress, which has the power to essentially veto or alter any local laws.

The limitations of Washington’s reality were put in stark relief last summer during a series of angry protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and of general police brutality. After a night of widespread vandalism, President Donald Trump usurped Bowser’s authority and called in a massive multi-agency federal force to downtown Washington. The law enforcement forces cleared peaceful protesters from a public street so Trump could pose for a photo outside a church.

Bowser on Monday didn’t mention Trump by name, but said last year showed that any president could “impose his will on the people of the District of Columbia, squashing the voices of their elected officials and squashing their laws. That’s anti-democratic. It’s un-American and it has to be fixed now.”

On Jan. 6, when a mob of Trump supporters physically overwhelmed U.S. Capitol Police and invaded the Capitol building, Bowser did not have the authority of a governor to call in the National Guard. Instead that request went to the upper levels of the Pentagon and there was a notable delay in the Guard deployment while dozens of D.C. police officers rushed into the building as reinforcements.

Bowser at the time quickly pointed out the ironies of Washington residents risking their lives to defend a Congress where they didn’t have a vote.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)