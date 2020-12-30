DCU Center field hospital already seeing higher patient volume than in the spring

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Doctors at the DCU Center field hospital in Worcester say they’ve already seen more coronavirus patients in a few weeks than during all the time the facility was open during the spring, and are concerned about seeing an even bigger spike in the next month.

The field hospital was open for six weeks in the spring, and Gov. Charlie Baker called for the center to be re-opened this fall as cases spiked.

It’s currently operating 60 out of 220 COVID-dedicated beds, alleviating pressure on area hospitals already stretched thin.

Medical Director Dr. John Broach said that during the three weeks it’s been open, it’s seen higher volumes and sicker patients than in the spring.

“[There’s] a lot more need for oxygen therapy, a lot more need for more advanced and the higher levels of oxygen therapy and we’ve been giving Remdesivir infusion as well as COVID plasma, so we’re able to take care of those patients who are a little sicker,” he said. “We would be overwhelmed if it weren’t for this facility.”

While staff has been working around the clock treating an influx of patients following the holidays, Broach said he was worried the post-Thanksgiving increase foreshadowed more increases after Christmas.

“It’s tough because every day we’re seeing more and more patients come in, so we’re trying to keep things positive and keep looking to the fact it won’t be too much longer and hopefully this will be part of the past,” he said.

