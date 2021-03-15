WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The DCU Center field hospital in Worcester closed Monday after treating COVID-19 patients for nearly 230 days.

The field hospital will remain up and ready to continue to serve for one month past its closure if need be, the DCU Center announced.

The arena is getting ready to welcome back the Massachusetts Pirates, an Indoor Football League team that is expected to kick off on May 22.

