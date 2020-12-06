DCU Field Hospital re-opens as coronavirus cases surge

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials re-opened the DCU Field Hospital in Worcester Sunday to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases as infections skyrocket in Massachusetts.

The facility currently has 40 doctors and nurses is already serving five patients, with a total capacity of 220 beds. It is intended to treat patients with less severe cases of the coronavirus to free up space in other hospitals.

The facility was originally opened in the spring and closed in May. A second field hospital will open in Lowell this month and a third is planned for the New Bedford area.

Meanwhile, the state is set to receive 59,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its first shipment from the federal government, with 300,000 doses expected by the end of the month.

