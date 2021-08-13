SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island child welfare authorities have determined that neglect contributed to the “near fatality” of a 5-year-old child in June, officials said Friday.

The Department of Children, Youth & Families in a statement said it had previously been involved with the family of the child from South Kingstown, but was not involved with the family at the time of the June 25 incident.

The department initiated an investigation, and through this investigation, confirmed that neglect was a factor.

In line with state law, the agency has notified the Office of the Child Advocate.

DCYF, citing confidentiality laws, said in the statement that it could not disclose any additional information about the case.

