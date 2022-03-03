The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a warning after law enforcement seized pills containing fentanyl in New England.

The pills, which are shaped like green alien heads and purple grenades, were discovered in Southern Maine, according to the DEA.

Anyone who sees the pills is urged to immediately contact the DEA or their local law enforcement agency.

“PREVENTION SAVES LIVES!” the DEA wrote on Twitter.

No additional information was immediately available.

— DEANewEngland (@DEANEWENGLAND) March 2, 2022

