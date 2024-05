BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Brookline have pulled a body out of the water of that city’s reservoir.

Police said they received a call about someone floating there.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

