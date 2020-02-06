Dead & Company to play pair of shows at Fenway Park this summer

FILE - In this June 12, 2016, file photo, John Mayer of Dead & Company performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Mayer paid tribute to Glen Campbell on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, during his concert in Nashville, Tenn., hours after the country music legend died in the city. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dead & Company announced Thursday a 17-stop summer tour that includes a pair of shows at Fenway Park.

The tour, which kicks off in July, will stop at Boston’s beloved ballpark on Aug. 7th and 8th, according to a news release.

The band will also perform at the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago, Truist Park in Atlanta, and MetLife Stadium in New York, among many other cities.

Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti will be performing.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m.

The full list of tour stops is as follows:

July 10: Boulder, CO Folsom Field

July 11: Boulder, CO Folsom Field

July 13: Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 15: Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17: Atlanta, GA Truist Park

July 18: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

July 20: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 22: Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 24: Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

July 25: Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

July 27: Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

July 29: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

August 1: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 3: Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 5: Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

August 7: Boston, MA Fenway Park

August 8: Boston, MA Fenway Park

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)