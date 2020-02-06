Dead & Company to play pair of shows at Fenway Park this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dead & Company announced Thursday a 17-stop summer tour that includes a pair of shows at Fenway Park.
The tour, which kicks off in July, will stop at Boston’s beloved ballpark on Aug. 7th and 8th, according to a news release.
The band will also perform at the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago, Truist Park in Atlanta, and MetLife Stadium in New York, among many other cities.
Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti will be performing.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m.
The full list of tour stops is as follows:
July 10: Boulder, CO Folsom Field
July 11: Boulder, CO Folsom Field
July 13: Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 15: Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 17: Atlanta, GA Truist Park
July 18: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater
July 20: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
July 22: Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 24: Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
July 25: Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
July 27: Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
July 29: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
August 1: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 3: Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 5: Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
August 7: Boston, MA Fenway Park
August 8: Boston, MA Fenway Park
