Dead, decomposing animals dumped near North Attleborough neighborhood

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The problem is right under their noses in North Attleborough.

People in one neighborhood say it did not take them long to discover a pile of dead animals that had been stinking up their street for months.

“About a month ago that deer started decomposing and we couldn’t even get out of the house it smelled so bad,” Kyle Simoni who lives nearby said.

The stench started around March and before too long, it became unbearable. It even attracted some dangerous wildlife.

“We had a pet rabbit that got mauled last week,” Simoni said.

Emily Garr says the carcasses were brought by animal control officers and left outside the gates to their facility, which is right at the end of their road.

She said she contacted the town administrator who promised to look into it, but has not heard anything in more than two weeks.

“It’s a safety hazard,” she said. “It’s going to attract wildlife, it’s going to create disease I guess.”

Some here say the issue has improved, and they suspect animal control did something to fix things.

But they say they want to know if the problem is going away for sure.

