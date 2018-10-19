Dead fox recovered in Scituate as police investigate 2 attacks

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dead fox was found in Scituate Thursday shortly after two women said they were attacked and now town officials will have the remains tested to see if the animal had rabies.

As the Scituate Police Department was investigating two separate attacks on Thursday, officers found a dead fox on Old Oaken Bucket Road.

“While there is no way to positively identify this fox as the animal involved in the earlier incidents, Scituate Animal Control will have the animal tested for rabies,” police said in a statement on Friday. “At this time, we are asking residents in the area to remain aware of their surroundings and to contact the Scituate Police Department at 1-781-545-1212 with any concerns.”

