TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A dead great white shark washed ashore in Truro Thursday afternoon.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy received a call about a roughly nine-foot shark laying on sand.

Researchers from the Division of Marine Fisheries and NOAA arrived on scene to take samples from the shark.

Cape Cod has experienced dozen of shark sightings over the summer, as well as one shark attack off the coast of Truro earlier this month.

